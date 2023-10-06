GCSC unveils new Commodores Care-A-Van

Gulf Coast State College is taking healthcare on the road.
By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
That’s thanks to the new Commodores Care-A-Van taking healthcare on wheels. College leaders said they came up with the idea after Hurricane Michael and the pandemic.

The mobile health unit gives students a hands-on experience while providing health screenings to those in need.

”Our students will go out as a part of their clinical rotation for the program that they are in. They will actually do the screenings in the community things as dental screenings, vision screenings, vital sign assessments, and osteoporosis screenings. So just a full gamut of things we can do to serve the people here in Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County,” Keri Matheus, Division Chair for Nursing at Gulf Coast State College, said.

Officials said you do not need proof of insurance to get screened.

