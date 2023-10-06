Panama City Beach woman becomes surrogate after losing two babies

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - October marks National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

It especially hits hard for one Panama City Beach woman. Bailey Lanerie lost two babies. The first one was at eight weeks and her second was at 19 weeks.

“I’m actually not sure when he passed away because his heart was still beating while I was still at the hospital,” Lanerie said. “It all happened so fast, but whenever I had held him for the first time, he had already passed.”

The young mother later went on to have two healthy boys. Lanerie’s experience with pregnancies encouraged her to help those who can’t have children.

“It wasn’t until I went through pregnancy loss and the birth of my son and him passing away that I really felt what that would feel like to go through that and still not have a baby,” she said. “Whenever I had them, I had great pregnancies. I loved being pregnant, so that’s when I started to look into the process again and I just knew I wanted to help someone have a baby.”

Lanerie is encouraging women to consider becoming a surrogate.

“If you love pregnancy, and you had great pregnancies, and you have it in your heart to help someone, then it’s a great thing to do,” she said.

Lanerie is around 29 weeks pregnant and is carrying a little girl for a couple in Connecticut.

