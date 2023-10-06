Pirates of the High Seas and Renaissance Fest happening in PCB

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s time once again for a pirate take over on the beach. The annual Pirates of the High Seas & Renaissance Fest kicks off October 6 through October 8 with an action-packed schedule.

From fireworks and live mermaid shows to a fire circus, parades, and a treasure drop, there’s amazement for the whole family to behold at this free annual event located at Aaron Bessant Park in Panama City Beach.

Join in on the fun with The Krewe of Dominique Youx as parade floats celebrate the legacy of the pirates who once roamed the Gulf of Mexico and pillaged the Emerald Coast.

Be on the lookout for Captain Ransom Mayhem and his mateys as they tell the tales of pirate battles and the days of yesteryear.

Guests are transported back in time with the Renaissance addition complete with sword and whip demonstrations, pirate’s pub, live entertainment, and more.

Festivities start at 4:00 p.m. Friday, October 6. For a full schedule of events check out Visit PCB’s event page here.

