Pregnancy resource center gets much-needed donation

Local Catholic leaders joined the Knights on Bikes this afternoon to present a check to the Panama City Pregnancy Resource Center.(WJHG)
By Candace Newman
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Learning you’re expecting can be exciting and scary.

A local organization that helps moms-to-be got some help of their own today.

Local Catholic leaders joined the Knights on Bikes this afternoon to present a check to the Panama City Pregnancy Resource Center.

The money allows the Jenks Avenue organization to get a new ultrasound machine.

Executive Director Patricia Adams says this gives expecting mothers the most information to help them make important life and health decisions.

She says expecting fathers benefit from it too.

“I saw one guy dancing in the parking lot with the ultrasound picture in his hand and he was just dancing and dancing and I just, I almost started crying,” Adams said. “I’m like ‘It takes two to make that baby and it takes two to raise that child’. So I’m thankful God has placed us all here to do the work that he wants us to do.”

She says they’ve helped more than 150 dads since January. You can take also advantage of father’s classes and parenting classes by calling the center at (850) 763-1100.

