Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a nice, but slightly more humid night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the mid to upper 60s. On Friday expect a mix of sun and clouds w/a 10% chance of showers. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will bring the coolest air of the season starting Saturday. Highs Saturday will be in the low 80s w/mid 70s on Sunday. Lows Saturday AM will be in the 60s w/50s on Sunday, and even 40s (inland) on Monday AM.

In the tropics Philippe is the only game in town for now, but there are some signs of activity in the Gulf next week as moisture from a Pacific system interacts with a stalled front in the Gulf. It is much too early to fret for now, but something to watch. At the very least we could see a decent chance of rain mid to late next week.

