Thursday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a nice, but slightly more humid night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the mid to upper 60s. On Friday expect a mix of sun and clouds w/a 10% chance of showers. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will bring the coolest air of the season starting Saturday. Highs Saturday will be in the low 80s w/mid 70s on Sunday. Lows Saturday AM will be in the 60s w/50s on Sunday, and even 40s (inland) on Monday AM.

In the tropics Philippe is the only game in town for now, but there are some signs of activity in the Gulf next week as moisture from a Pacific system interacts with a stalled front in the Gulf. It is much too early to fret for now, but something to watch. At the very least we could see a decent chance of rain mid to late next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was reportedly just about to celebrate her 19th birthday.
Fatal fire in Fountain home
fair
Central Panhandle Fair has new additions
He was arrested after failing to report an accident in Sneads.
Man arrested after failing to report accident
Former Holmes and Alabama running Ray Hudson has passed away
Former Holmes and Tide football player has died in Bonifay at age 42
schools remain closed
Two Bay District schools remain closed five years after Hurricane Michael

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's conditions.
A mild finish to the work week
Cooler air is still in the forecast this weekend.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Cooler air is still in the forecast this weekend.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll have another pleasant day.
A little warmer and more humid toward the end of the week
Cooler air arrives by the coming weekend.
Tuesday Evening Forecast