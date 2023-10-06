Warm today but cooler air arrives this weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a slightly active start on satellite and radar with increasing clouds and some light stray sprinkles trying to move in from the west. We’ll have a small chance for a nuisance sprinkle or light shower for the morning drive.

Otherwise, temperatures are mild out the door. We’re getting the day started in the low 70s. Dress comfortably, and don’t worry too much about the light shower chance as it won’t amount to much if you catch it this morning.

Temperatures warm into the mid 80s this afternoon under a mostly to partly cloudy sky. A stray light shower could linger into the afternoon or evening. But once again it would be an insignificant, more or less nuisance, then anything worthy of rain gear.

Two cold fronts are on the way for the weekend. The first cold front passes through the Panhandle tonight and into Saturday.

Not much rain is expected along the front outside a stray light shower along the front tonight Friday night. Little to no accumulation is expected.

The first front will largely lower our humidity and only bring down temperatures slightly into Saturday. Highs on Saturday only reach the low 80s for a bit in the afternoon and you’ll notice a northerly breeze drawing down humidity toward the end of the day and evening.

The second front moves through Saturday night and we’ll see this front really drop temperatures into Sunday. Lows by Sunday morning reach the 50s! And afternoon highs on Sunday only reach the mid 70s in mostly sunny skies.

We’ll see this fall air mass stick around into early next week with a gradual warming back to the more seasonal low 80s by midweek.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly cloudy skies with a passing stray light sprinkle or shower possible, but insignificant. Highs warm into the mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a fall air mass on the way for the weekend with lower humidity on Saturday and cooler air by Sunday.

