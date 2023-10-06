Weekend Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to stay a little sticky overnight tonight in NWFL w/lows in the upper 60s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Winds will turn North late at 5-10 mph. On Saturday skies will clear and it will turn breezy and less humid. Highs will reach the low 80s. Winds will be North at 10-15 mph. By Saturday night into Sunday morning we will see low drop into the upper 40s inland and low 50s at the coast. Highs Sunday will only reach the mid 70s. Lows Monday AM will fall back into the mid 40s inland to near 50 at the coast. Highs will remain in the 70s on Columbus Day. The humidity will return next week and we should see a decent chance of rain by later Wednesday into Thursday.

In the tropics we are watching a wave off of Africa that poses little threat. Philippe is not extra-tropical and will be a threat to New England and the Canadian Maritime Provinces this weekend. Next week in the Gulf we will look for a depression or subtropical system to possibly form and bring the hope of beneficial rain to the region. This is far from certain, but we will be watching for it.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

