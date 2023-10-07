Area Scores and Highlights from Friday, October 6th
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
High School Football
Mosley 31 Navarre 35
Destin 9 Bozeman 35
Arnold 9 Rutherford 23
Marianna 14 Walton 48
Sneads 0 Blountstown 7
Wewahitchka 14 Liberty 7
Port St. Joe 39 Vernon 9
Holmes 55 Jay 7
South Walton 30 Choctaw 66
Franklin 28 Cottondale 70
Pine Forest 28 Niceville 31
Aucilla Chr. 40 Rocky Bayou 26
Crestview 0 Chile 35
