Area Scores and Highlights from Friday, October 6th

By Braden Maloy
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Football

Mosley 31 Navarre 35

Destin 9 Bozeman 35

Arnold 9 Rutherford 23

Marianna 14 Walton 48

Sneads 0 Blountstown 7

Wewahitchka 14 Liberty 7

Port St. Joe 39 Vernon 9

Holmes 55 Jay 7

South Walton 30 Choctaw 66

Franklin 28 Cottondale 70

Pine Forest 28 Niceville 31

Aucilla Chr. 40 Rocky Bayou 26

Crestview 0 Chile 35

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barnes was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement.
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest
Former Holmes and Alabama running Ray Hudson has passed away
Former Holmes and Tide football player has died in Bonifay at age 42
fair
Central Panhandle Fair has new additions
Girl Scouts of the USA says prices vary because local councils set them.
Girl Scout cookies could cost you a little more this year
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs

Latest News

Former Holmes and Alabama running Ray Hudson has passed away
Former Holmes and Tide football player has died in Bonifay at age 42
Diego's Burrito Factory Game of the Week
Diego’s Burrito Factory Game of the Week - Destin at Bozeman
Dolphins working through first week of spring
Mosley working towards game at Navarre with perhaps more pep in their step this week
Student Athlete of the Week
Student Athlete of the Week: Ella Grace Parramore