Community comes together five years after hurricane Michael for Deerpoint Together Concert

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deerpoint Lake First Baptist Church took time to remember all they’ve been through since hurricane Michale hit nearly five years ago. That’s why they came up with the “Deerpoint Together Concert.” Chosen Road, a bluegrass gospel band played in front of dozens of community members. Along with the music, they had things to do for the children, as well as vendors and food trucks. It was a great chance to celebrate how far they’ve come.

