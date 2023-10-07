FHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash

A Crestview man was killed after being hit by a truck Saturday, according to Florida Highway...
A Crestview man was killed after being hit by a truck Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.(WTOC)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Crestview man was killed after being hit by a truck Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Troopers said the man was riding a motorcycle south on State Road 85 coming up on the intersection of Antioch Road around 12:27 p.m. They said at that time, there was a Dodge Ram pickup truck heading north on State Road.

The pickup truck reportedly began turning left onto Antioch Road into the path of the motorcycle, which troopers report had the steady green light, and the two vehicles crashed.

Troopers said there was a Chevy Silverado was stopped on Antioch Road at the intersection and was hit by debris from the Dodge Ram.

Investigators said the 25-year-old motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and riding gear, but passed away from the collision. Troopers said the driver of the Dodge Ram reported minor injuries. The crash investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shar-Quez Jaheem Daughtry arrested at Bay County Fair.
Fugitive arrested at Bay County Fair
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
Barnes was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement.
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest
Calling all ye mateys, fair maidens and swashbucklers of all ages to Panama City Beach!
Pirates of the High Seas and Renaissance Fest happening in PCB
fair
Central Panhandle Fair has new additions

Latest News

fnot 2
fnot 1
FNOT BLOCK TWO
FNOT BLOCK ONE