Fugitive arrested at Bay County Fair

Shar-Quez Jaheem Daughtry arrested at Bay County Fair.
Shar-Quez Jaheem Daughtry arrested at Bay County Fair.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia fugitive wanted for murder was arrested at the Bay County fair Friday.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shar-Quez Jaheem Daughtry from Savannah, Georgia. He was wanted for Malice Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

In a news release, BCSO said they learned Daughtry was in Bay County and was living under the name Shar-quez Jaheem Johnson. The information and his picture was sent to local law enforcement and a BCSO deputy working at the Bay County Fair recognized him as he tried to enter the Fair.

He was taken into custody Friday evening without incident and was booked in the Bay County Jail.

