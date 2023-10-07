A Local High School Goes on a Construction Field Trip

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Arnold high school’s Building Design and Construction Trade Technology class got the opportunity to operate heavy duty equipment today.

The field trip took place in a grassland behind Duplin Winery. Roberts and Roberts construction paired with this Arnold class to give them a hands on experience with the equipment. Prior to coming on this field trip, students had to earn all of their certifincations. two certifications are awarded through the program. Students have access to a heavy duty simulator in class. But today they got the chance to operate the real machinery.

The teacher of the program said it’s about exposing kids to other options outside of college.

“We want these students to see there’s options. College isn’t the only option.” said Bryan Norman, the Teacher of Building Design and Construction Trade Technology at Arnold High School. “You can go out there and learn a trade, and earn good money doing it. In our area especially. You can stay at home and work in the construction industry and have a great life and a great career here because there’s always stuff being built in Bay Co.”

This is the first time the school has done a field trip like this, but they plan to work more closely with Roberts and Roberts in the future.

