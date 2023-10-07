Officials: Crime Stoppers has strong impact in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Providing criminal-related tips to law enforcement can be daunting. However, you can be a hero in your community while also remaining anonymous.

All you need to do is contact Crime Stoppers by dialing 785-TIPS (8477). It’s a nonprofit that gives people a platform to provide tips on criminal activity anonymously. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest. Officials with Crime Stoppers said they start at $300 and go up to $1,000. The rewards could be higher in cold cases.

“We’ve been doing this for 42 years,” Panhandle Crime Stoppers President Rusty Russell said. “Never once has a tipster been identified. So, it’s a safe way to help make your community safer.”

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said Crime Stoppers plays an influential role in catching the bad guys.

“They’re one of our primary partners in helping us keep the community safe because they’re well-known in the community and respected in the community,” Ford said.

So much so, one recent tip on a fugitive’s hiding spot led to multiple arrests.

“We passed that information along to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office,” Russell said. “They responded and went to the address that was in the tip and arrested eight other people. So, one tip resulted in nine arrests recently.”

Ford said tips can be related to any crime.

“It could be a wanted fugitive,” the sheriff said. “It could be a drug-related tip. It could be a tip on a homicide.”

Students are also encouraged to use the hotline if they see or hear of a threat at school. Ford emphasized that point at a recent assembly held by Bay District Schools.

“One of the things I highlighted in our presentation to each of those students is how important it was for them to work with us and to help keep them safe,” the sheriff said. “We gave them that resource of Crime Stoppers as the primary way to report info anonymously on school threats.”

It’s doing what’s needed to keep the community safe.

We’re still waiting on the number of calls the sheriff’s office has received in relation to Crime Stoppers since January of this year.

