Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This afternoon and evening will remain warm and breezy as a secondary cold front passes. This secondary cold front will leave our Sunday and Monday with high temperatures in the mid 70′s and mostly sunny skies thanks to high pressure situated over the Gulf. High temperatures and dewpoints begin to rise mid-week as our next forecasted rain chance arrives Wednesday into Thursday.

