Buddy Walk event in Panama City celebrates those with down syndrome

The event took place at Tommy Oliver Stadium in Panama City.
The event took place at Tommy Oliver Stadium in Panama City.(WJHG)
By Austin Maida
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A heartwarming event took place Saturday morning in Panama City. Folks laced up their walking shoes and hit the track in the name of celebrating a fantastic group of people.

The Buddy Walk was held at Tommy Oliver Stadium. The event is a celebration of youth and adults with down syndrome.

It was put on by the Down Syndrome Association of the Emerald Coast.

The fun included games, activities, arts and crafts, lunch, and the signature, namesake walk around the stadium track. The goal of the DSAEC is to educate, advocate, and celebrate, with Saturday’s walk being a marquee event.

Organizers said that it warms their hearts to see children with down syndrome have a day to be honored and celebrated.

“[The kids] completed the walk around the track, and they got their medal at the end of the track. The smile on their faces, and the hugs. The hugs are so much worth it. It’s just a great day, a great day,” said DSAEC board member Tony Super.

For information on how to donate or volunteer, please visit here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shar-Quez Jaheem Daughtry arrested at Bay County Fair.
Fugitive arrested at Bay County Fair
A Crestview man was killed after being hit by a truck Saturday, according to Florida Highway...
FHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
Barnes was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement.
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest
Calling all ye mateys, fair maidens and swashbucklers of all ages to Panama City Beach!
Pirates of the High Seas and Renaissance Fest happening in PCB

Latest News

NPC MUSCLE FOR HEART
TOP 10 PLAYS
The event is a celebration of youth and adults with down syndrome.
-Buddy Walk event in Panama City celebrates those with down syndrome
South Walton Fire District kicked off Fire Prevention Week with an annual event to get the...
South Walton Fire District 10th Annual Pancake Breakfast
The three-day event continued on Saturday with pirate fun for everyone.
Pirate Fest continues throughout the weekend in Panama City Beach