-Buddy Walk event in Panama City celebrates those with down syndrome

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A heartwarming event took place Saturday morning in Panama City. Folks laced up their walking shoes and hit the track in the name of celebrating a fantastic group of people.

The Buddy Walk was held at Tommy Oliver Stadium. The event is a celebration of youth and adults with down syndrome.

It was put on by the Down Syndrome Association of the Emerald Coast.

The fun included games, activities, arts and crafts, lunch, and the signature, namesake walk around the stadium track. The goal of the DSAEC is to educate, advocate, and celebrate, with Saturday’s walk being a marquee event.

Organizers said that it warms their hearts to see children with down syndrome have a day to be honored and celebrated.

“[The kids] completed the walk around the track, and they got their medal at the end of the track. The smile on their faces, and the hugs. The hugs are so much worth it. It’s just a great day, a great day,” said DSAEC board member Tony Super.

