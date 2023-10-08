Gulf Coast Women’s Basketball Putting Last Year Behind Them and Starting Fresh with Freshman

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Commodores coming of a season that saw them start 16-0 and gardner a NJCAA #1 ranking en route to finishing the regular season 24-3; then they hit the playoffs.

GC going just 1-2 in their last 3 games, losses in both the district quarterfinals and the second round of the national tournament.

But it’s a new season and Head Coach Rory Kuhn only has 2 returners from last years team in Alieghya Bartholomew and Aryelle Stevens, so the team is going with the out of sight, out of mind approach and putting all their focus on 2024.

“New slate, note even worried. I mean, I think Alieghya might talk to them a little bit about that, maybe Aryelle a little bit but it’s like, we’re a completely different team. All those new kids, they know what we did, they know where we went, how far we got, they know we were number 1 in the country at 1 point. they know it’s there and those two should be, Alieghya and Aryelle, should be the leaders of this team to gather and bring the rest of the around but we’re a completely different team”, said Kuhn.

For the Commodores, making another regular season run like that, going 24-3, is going to be tough after losing three huge stars in Imani Smith, Abbey Cracknell and Ciante Downs.

But when talking with Coach Kuhn, he said it’s not so much about replacing those three, because in short, they can’t. Instead it’s about making sure his new group of young girls is ready to compete from whistle to buzzer.

“Honestly, it’s a completely different team. The make up of this team compared to last years is completely different. The thing was, all those girls played for me for two years, so they knew what to expect from me, I knew what to expect from them, they were very consistent, very solid. Like this year, it’s alright, we’ve got to get it to together, I got those freshman. I just hope they compete, just compete, that’s it. Compete every play, every possession and you know, the rest will take care of itself. But, you’ve got to compete, if you don’t compete, it could be ugly. Just every possession, compete, compete, compete, that’s the goal. The hopefully, by next year, when they’re sophomores, they’ll be that solid group like Abby, Ciante and Imani were.”

This season the Commodores have 4 sophomores, only 2 with game experience and 8 freshman on their roster, so the focus is on building a team in these upcoming weeks.

