Pirate Fest continues throughout the weekend in Panama City Beach

By Austin Maida
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If the pirate life is for you, an event in Panama City Beach is the place to be this weekend. The Pirates of the High Seas and Renaissance Fest continued Saturday at Aaron Bessant Park.

All sorts of fun was had, with a bit of a pirate flair. From pirate games and activities to pirate costumes, and event pirate food and beverages, the family-friendly event was designed to get people out on a beautiful day and celebrate what it means to live like a pirate.

Live music was on tap on the main stage, and demonstrators were all over with their pirate tricks and trades. Organizers say that it was important to keep the event free for all to attend.

“It’s a full, fun-packed day, lots of activities for the kiddos. We also have animals, a pirate’s pub, and a fire circus,” said Rachel Banks, PR manager for Visit Panama City Beach.

Everyone who might have missed the first two days is encouraged to show up and show out on Sunday between noon and 5:00 p.m.

“We really want people to bring their family and come on out and enjoy this free event in Panama City Beach,” Banks said.

For more information on Pirate Fest, including a schedule of events, visit here.

