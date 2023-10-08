Sunday Evening Forecast

By Megan Kennedy
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The fall like conditions will stick around through Monday with mostly sunny skies due to an area of high pressure approaching the panhandle. This high-pressure system is also bringing in winds from the north, allowing for our dewpoints to be very comfortable, in the 30′s. Temperatures and dewpoints start to rise beginning on Tuesday as the atmosphere readies itself for more rainfall with rain beginning overnight on Wednesday and continuing through Thursday.

