Chilly start but a pleasant afternoon ahead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few upper level clouds passing east. We’ll see plenty of sunshine for the day ahead.

Dress warmly out the door this morning for the chilly start. Temperatures are starting out in the upper 40s inland to low 50s on the coast. We’ll need a good warm layer for the morning as we only warm to near 60 by 9am.

However, be sure that warm outer layer can be shed into the afternoon as we warm up pleasantly today. We’ll reach the 70s by lunch and see highs today peak into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon around 3pm with comfy conditions for the drive home later today.

High pressure is sliding to the east today. Southerly winds will return heading into tomorrow. Only a slight uptick in humidity returns on Tuesday, but turning more humid into the midweek.

The increase in moisture will lead toward increasing clouds throughout the day tomorrow and eventually rain chances into the midweek. An area of low pressure, non-tropical, will develop out of the Western Gulf and move across the Northern Gulf Coast Tuesday night into Wednesday. We’ll likely see showers and some thunderstorms moving through NWFL on Wednesday.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with cool temperatures in the morning warming into the mid 70s this afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has clouds increasing tomorrow with seasonal highs in the low 80s and rain becoming likely on Wednesday.

