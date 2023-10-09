Gulf Coast Softball Took on Their 3rd Straight Division 1 Opponent, Georgia Tech, in a Sunday Double Header

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Gulf Coast Commodores softball team took on Georgia Tech in a double header this past Sunday. You can see the highlights from Game 1 in the video attatched.

We aslo spoke with Head Coach Scott Thomas before the game about scheduling games against higher level programs and how it’s just one of the ways he is able to keep his experienced players engaged and get his newcomers acclimated.

“The off-season for us is just trying to learn the game, you know just get better with our fundamentals, learn each other, as much as anything. I think the biggest thing at this level, the ones that we bring in, we have expectations they’re going to come in and play. So, yes you hope that some of the kids that are here, that have some experience, are growing and helping the younger kids as they go through. I think that’s the biggest thing about fall is making sure we’re all on the same page and trust in hey, even though somebody may be a freshman, that they have the ability to play at a high level just like our sophomores. I just want to make sure that we’re doing things correctly, and we’re getting better each week and so far that’s happened.”

The benefits of his girls playing against bigger programs in the off season don’t just stop on the field either. It plays a part in the teams mentality heading into the upcoming season.

“I think the one thing is, it gives our kids the opportunity, whether we’re playing Troy, or in this case a Georgia Tech, or FAMU like we played last week; I think it gives our kids, okay this is what we need to do to play at the Division 1 level. For our kids, they go “yeah I belong there, I can do that.” We go up to Troy and their top hitter was Cassidy Boltz who played for us right. So, I think our kids go “yeah, we can get this done”, and it also puts us in front of some Division 1 coaches, which is a blessing from a recruiting stand point for our kids.”

