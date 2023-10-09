Man arrested on felony drug charges

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A convicted felon is in custody after he reportedly had drug paraphernalia in his car.

On Oct. 7, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a Chevy Silverado near State Road 79 and Joe Neel Road. Officials say they identified the driver as 39-year-old Carlton Chance Harrell.

When deputies say they spoke to Harrell, they found he had an outstanding warrant for VOP for larceny out of Alachua County and a previous case in Washington County for possession of several illegal drug items.

When Harrell exited the car, WCSO says they saw a black magnetic box in plain sight on the driver’s side door.

Harrell was taken into custody for the warrant and a department K-9 was deployed. The K-9 allegedly gave a positive alert to narcotics inside the vehicle, where an immediate search found two scales of meth residue, a controlled substance without a prescription, and a handgun.

Harrell is currently being held without bond in Washington County Jail on new charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111.

