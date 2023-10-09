Pirates Of The High Seas Fest bringing in thousands of people

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Pirate Of The High Seas Fest has taken over the west end of the beach this weekend. It wrapped up this Sunday and organizers say it was another successful year.

Pirates and pirate lovers were at Aaron Bessant Park learning about the time legendary pirates ruled the gulf waters Friday through Sunday. Event organizers say this it has grown exponentially compared to last years. They say they only had three tents in 2022, and this year there were more than 20.

This event is a big economic driver for Panama City Beach, bringing lots of first-time visitors to our area.

“Neither one of us has been to Panama City Beach so not only that we haven’t been to this festival and not been to the area we kind of talked about it and said ‘let’s start going to some places we never have before,’” said Captain Kidd Carson and pirate Coco.

Event organizers say they are already expecting lots more people to come here next year... and for the event to grow even more.

“Probably 20 thousand people showed up last year,” said Del Mcrae, one of the event entertainers. “We’ve gone over 20 thousand this year. People are spending money, enjoying our vendors, and just enjoying life we haven’t been able to do that in a while.”

If you missed out on this year’s event, it is held annually on Columbus Day weekend.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.