Salvation Army helping local families in need for Christmas

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Christmas is two months away but the Salvation Army in Panama City is already helping get gifts under the tree.

Since Hurricane Michael and the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization changed up how they’re helping through the Angel Tree program.

“We have moved to gift cards we moved to instead, of giving toys and the whole preparation,” said Captain Esther Pena with the Salvation Army. “Not only for toys for the kids we also do gift cards so families can go to the store, and They can get meals.”

They’ve already seen a lot of families in need this year. The application to apply for help has been open for a little over a week.

“We have around 1,500 families applying so we have seen an increase in families applying,” said Pena.

The gift cards are equal to the value of the presents given in the past and give families flexibility.

“We have heard from several families that they love the idea of the gift cards just because they are able to give to their kids what they know they need,” said Pena.

The Salvation Army is still planning to have the tree finally back up next year.

“Hopefully next year we will be able to move out of the cards and have the traditional tree again,” said Pena. “Just because it is a great way to show the community what we do for the kids. and what a better way to invite the volunteers to come and pack toys for the kids.”

Helping families get food on the table and gifts under the tree.

