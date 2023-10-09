Speed Dating at The Spot on 98

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for a special someone to enjoy not only the fall season with but every season, why not try 15 dates at once?

In hopes of sparking some romantic connections, Event Organizer, Lubaba Bullock, and The Spot on 98 Owner, Latesha Steele, joined NewsChannel 7 Today to share how you can participate in Speed Dating at The Spot on 98.

On Saturday, October 28 starting at 7:00 p.m. guests can enjoy finger foods, nonalcoholic drinks, and a complimentary glass of Prosecco. Throughout the night, 15 girls and 15 guys will try their luck at making a meaningful connection and then the matchmakers take it from there pairing up those like-minded interactions.

Don't miss this chance to meet that special someone!
Located at 1813 East 5th Street in Panama City, The Spot on 98 is an intimate event space that promises to provide the right spot for your next event.

From prompt cards to planning first dates, this unique experience could be the perfect place for love to spark.

For anyone 25 years old and up, get your tickets here and secure your spot today! Don’t miss the flash sale on tickets happening only on Monday, October 8.

Watch the videos attached for a sneak peek at what to expect on this exciting night!

