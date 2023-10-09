‘Toast on the Coast’ taking place this weekend

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Junior League of the Emerald Coast is hosting its inaugural event, ‘Toast on the Coast’ this weekend.

The charity food and beverage festival will be taking place on October 15 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Henderson.

‘Toast on the Coast’ is raising money for the Child Clothing Project which annually clothes 300-400 children in Okaloosa and Walton Counties.

If you are interested in attending the festival you can purchase your tickets online ahead of time, or buy them at the door if they are not sold out.

To purchase tickets click here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.