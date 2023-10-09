Volunteer A Veteran or First Responder For Free Lasik

Nominate a hero to receive free Lasik surgery.
By Dekevion Gause
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Eye Center For North Florida announced its 13th annunal Lasik Hero campaign at the beginning of this month.

The campaign honors local veterans and first responders by providing the opportunity to remove the need for contacts and glasses for the rest of their life.

This blade free surgery typically cost around $2,500 an eye ball. But you have the opportunity to nominate a hero to receive the surgery for free.

Here’s how it works...

On their website ( LP ECNF Hero 2023 (eyecarenow.com) ) you can nominate someone in uniform, by filling in their name and providing a brief description of why you believe they are in need of Lasik.

It’s as easy as that. Registration is open until November 1st.

One winner will be selected.

