Bay’s Ellie Colwell is Leading the Tornadoes on the Court and in the Classroom

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some people just play sports as a hobby for Ellie Colwell, she plays because it’s where she was able to find herself.

“All the way back in 5th grade, I was just a youngin and I didn’t really know what I wanted to do. So, volleyball was just that sport that gave me that sense of purpose, that sense of people”, Colwell said.

“You won’t find another kid like Ellie Colwell. She has been described as the most energetic, loud, supportive, dynamic, aggressive, all over the court kind of player. But still incredibly supportive and loud for her teammates”, said Bay Head Coach Sierra Sain.

It’s that support for and leadership of her teammates that has truly defined Ellie legacy as a Tornado.

“As the captain of the court, I’m always supporting my teammates. Whether it be verbally, eye contact right there with them. I’m always telling them on and off the court, that they got this, reassuring them. Especially with this young team, they’ve got to have that mentally support, and I really enjoy caring them to success”, said Colwell.

“She’s leaving us behind and she’s been Bay volleyball for the past 4 years. Almost a poster child in a way. I’ve told her, her main goal this year is, is she raising other leaders, other captains, to fill in her spot”, mentioned Sain.

“She is Bay volleyball”, that’s an incredible title for an athlete and it’s reassurance for Ellie that she’s been doing it right.

“It’s a great honor, it’s amazing, and it feels so good to be that person. That person that they can look up to. It really shows the fruits of my labor. I’ve been here since my freshman year on varsity, and I’ve been the baby. This is my senior year and I’m not the baby anymore. I am this person, leading the babies”, said Colwell.

She’s also leading all of Bay high in the classroom, with a 4.72 GPA, Ellie’s title isn’t just Bay volleyball, it’s Bay valedictorian as well.

“I think, ever since I was young, I’ve always been that student to always want to get that A, to always succeed. I’m competitive in all aspects of life, I’ll say that for sure, but doing it to where I support others”, said Colwell.

Ellie hopes to pursue her education at Notre Dame University and walk away with magical career.

“Right now, I’m looking to be an architect. Walt Disney Imagineering is my dream job. I’d love to be that person that takes in the hints of everyone’s minds and create something that will benefit the community, while also keeping tradition and culture”, said Colwell.

But at the moment, Ellie isn’t finishing building what she started at Bay.

“Keep going strong, keep putting your full effort in there. Always give all out. If you can give at least 50, go 100, and that’s always my goal.”

