Jackson County five years after Hurricane Michael

The Downtown area of Jackson County is bustling.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County is one of several counties that’s still picking up the pieces after Hurricane Micheal struck the panhandle five years ago. However, county officials said progress has been made between then and now.

“Disasters are usually a 10-year lifecycle,” Jackson County Administrator Wilanne Daniels said. “It takes at least 10 years before you say we’re back to where we were or better. I think that’s proving to be true. We have a long way to go. We haven’t arrived anywhere, but I feel pleased with the efforts we’ve done so far.”

These efforts range across the board. One tangible result includes the Next Step at Endeavor Academy in Marianna.

“I’m very, very proud of the work the community has done to make that happen,” Daniels said. “I personally have never seen a project that has been rallied around as much as that project has been.”

County officials said it helps people with autism transition from school into the workforce.

Another example includes “For Jackson.”

“That’s an initiative that we kicked off in the last couple of years that I feel like was really born out of the disaster that has happened,” Daniels said. “That’s where we really grew a new appreciation for the community that we have.”

A local business owner said he remembers the storm like it was yesterday.

“When we got here, it had just cracked one window,” Windham’s Shoe Shop Owner Dennis Creamer said. “The awning was gone up front, but the devastation everywhere else was just horrible. Some people couldn’t get back to work. We went back to work in one week.”

Creamer said the local retail business died for a bit since people were so focused on house repairs. Shoe repairs were a different story.

“The repairs just multiplied and multiplied,” he said. “People came from DeFuniak Springs, from Panama City, up in Alabama. All the shoe shops just died out so we were just wrapped up with that.”

Daniels admitted there’s still a lot of work to be done. However, she said the strides the county has made so far are worth celebrating. The Endeavor area was a huge area of focus after the storm. We were told dilapidated buildings got torn down and roads were resurfaced.

