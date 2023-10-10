Local Jewish Center Holds Hour of Prayer

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The local Jewish community is coming together in the wake of the violence in Israel.

The Chabad of Panama City Beach off Hutchison Blvd held a unity gathering Monday evening.

It was an hour of Torah, prayer and good deeds to support the victims of the violence in Israel.

Many members of the Chabad, including Rabbi Mendel Havlin, have family currently over in Israel, and they are understandably worried for their safety.

“We have a lot of members who have family there in Israel including myself,” Rabbi Havlin said. “We are very worried for the people in Israel, and we pray for them, and we ask God to protect them and to keep them safe, and they should be out of this situation very soon.

“What happened in Israel, it’s really ridiculous. It’s unbelievable that human beings can do such horrible things, and it shouldn’t be happening, and the world needs to know.”

Rabbi Havlin says the Chabad of Panama City Beach will be holding more services like the one Monday to pray for the safety of Israel.

Also, the Temple B’nai Israel in Panama City issued a statement regarding what is going on in Israel.

“Temple B’nai Israel stands with the people of Israel, and as with all terrorist attacks, we unequivocally condemn the appalling attacks by the Hamas terrorists. We mourn the loss of innocent lives and pray for the safety of all of the innocent civilians involved.”

