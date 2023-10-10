Monday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another cool night tonight in NWFL, but it won’t be as cool as it was Monday morning. Lows tonight will be mainly in the 50s under mostly clear skies. On Tuesday expect a mix of sun and clouds w/highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be light and variable. The clouds increase into Wednesday with highs in the 80s. Rain chances increase during the day Wednesday into Wednesday night. Spotty showers remain on Thursday with more scattered showers on Friday. Right now 2-4″ of rain appears likely over NWFL. The rain exits by Saturday with cooler air arriving once again on Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

