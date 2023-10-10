Okaloosa County School District looking to hire more teachers

While the school district does have most positions currently filled, but they are still in need...
While the school district does have most positions currently filled, but they are still in need of about 45 staff members.(OKALOOSA COUNTY SCHOOLS)
By Claire Jones
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the past few years, schools around the country have been struggling to find the staff needed. Okaloosa County School District staff said they have not been immune to staff shortages.

Dr. Lee Hale, Human Resources Assistant Superintendent at the Okaloosa County School District, said while the school district does have most positions currently filled, they are still in need of about 45 staff members.

Hale said the biggest need is elementary and ESE teachers. He said the school district has had to adapt to find teachers over the years by raising pay, adding benefits, and adding more training for new hires.

”We have certainly gotten very creative with regard to our recruiting,” Hale said. “We’ve done a lot of different things we haven’t done before in terms of hiring practices, early hiring practices, early hiring commitments.”

If you’re interested in learning more about the opportunities available at the Okaloosa County School District, click here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Crestview man was killed after being hit by a truck Saturday, according to Florida Highway...
FHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Two critically injured, one seriously injured in Calhoun County crash
Two critically injured, one seriously injured in Calhoun County crash
The driver of a car was seriously injured after crashing with a tractor trailer that had...
One person seriously injured, I-10 blocked for several hours following tractor trailer crash
Harrell is currently being held without bond in Washington County Jail on new charges of...
Man arrested on felony drug charges

Latest News

Rain chances are on the increase this week.
Monday Evening Forecast
salvation army
Salvation Army helping local families in need for Christmas
We all know preparing for the holidays takes a lot of time and energy. That's why a local group...
Angel Tree month
Veteran farmer and wife overcome obstacles
Vietnam veteran turned farmer overcomes hardships