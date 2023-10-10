PCB Tourist Development Council Helping Fund Thunder Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Tourist Development Council (TDC) will give money to help fund Thunder Beach.

WJHG previously reported that bike rally lead organizer Chase Michaels being arrested, accused of writing worthless checks. Michaels is no longer affiliated with Thunder Beach.

Chase Micheal used to be heavily involved in the Thunder Beach Rallies held in Panama City Beach. He's now in jail for 22 felony counts. (WJHG)

TDC’s board of directors said they will assist with the fall rally, giving up to $60,000 and will receive invoices directly from Thunder Beach. TDC President and CEO Dan Rowe says the event has been a part of the community for three decades.

“Thunder Beach has been a topic of conversation around the community for several months. The TDC didn’t have Thunder Beach in our original budget, but today the board of directors decided that we needed to financially support the rally moving forward,” said Rowe.

Rowe says the TDC will not get involved with the ongoing litigation with Thunder Beach. The fall rally starts Oct. 23.

