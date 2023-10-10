PCB Tourist Development Council Helping Fund Thunder Beach

“Thunder Beach has been a topic of conversation around the community for several months."
“Thunder Beach has been a topic of conversation around the community for several months."(WJHG)
By Mel Zosh and Candace Newman
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Tourist Development Council (TDC) will give money to help fund Thunder Beach.

WJHG previously reported that bike rally lead organizer Chase Michaels being arrested, accused of writing worthless checks. Michaels is no longer affiliated with Thunder Beach.

Chase Micheal used to be heavily involved in the Thunder Beach Rallies held in Panama City...
Chase Micheal used to be heavily involved in the Thunder Beach Rallies held in Panama City Beach. He's now in jail for 22 felony counts.(WJHG)

TDC’s board of directors said they will assist with the fall rally, giving up to $60,000 and will receive invoices directly from Thunder Beach. TDC President and CEO Dan Rowe says the event has been a part of the community for three decades.

“Thunder Beach has been a topic of conversation around the community for several months. The TDC didn’t have Thunder Beach in our original budget, but today the board of directors decided that we needed to financially support the rally moving forward,” said Rowe.

Rowe says the TDC will not get involved with the ongoing litigation with Thunder Beach. The fall rally starts Oct. 23.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Harrell is currently being held without bond in Washington County Jail on new charges of...
Man arrested on felony drug charges
A Crestview man was killed after being hit by a truck Saturday, according to Florida Highway...
FHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash
Two critically injured, one seriously injured in Calhoun County crash
Two critically injured, one seriously injured in Calhoun County crash
The driver of a car was seriously injured after crashing with a tractor trailer that had...
One person seriously injured, I-10 blocked for several hours following tractor trailer crash

Latest News

OKALOOSA SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER
OKALOOSA SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER
OKALOOSA SCHOOL STAFFING OUTLOOK
OKALOOSA SCHOOL STAFFING OUTLOOK
Jackson County five years after Hurricane Michael
Jackson County five years after Hurricane Michael
Local Jewish Center Holds Hour of Prayer
Local Jewish Center Holds Hour of Prayer
Local Jewish Center Holds Hour of Prayer
Local Jewish Center Holds Hour of Prayer