Rotary Club of the Emerald Coast hosting Sims Veterans’ Fishing Outing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Rotary Club of the Emerald Coast is hosting a Sims Veterans’ Fishing Outing at the St. Andrews State Park on Wednesday.

Those with the club say the event is set to happen rain or shine.

Twenty veterans will be participating in the day of fishing and enjoying a lunch afterward courtesy of St. Andrews State Park.

If you are interested in volunteering, the President tells NewsChannel 7 you need to message them on Facebook. They have only a few spots remaining.

If you happen to be at the park on Wednesday stop by and thank a veteran for their service.

