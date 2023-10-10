Rotary Club of the Emerald Coast hosting Sims Veterans’ Fishing Outing

Rotary Club of the Emerald Coast hosting Sims Veterans' Fishing Outing
By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Rotary Club of the Emerald Coast is hosting a Sims Veterans’ Fishing Outing at the St. Andrews State Park on Wednesday.

Those with the club say the event is set to happen rain or shine.

Twenty veterans will be participating in the day of fishing and enjoying a lunch afterward courtesy of St. Andrews State Park.

If you are interested in volunteering, the President tells NewsChannel 7 you need to message them on Facebook. They have only a few spots remaining.

You can message them by clicking here.

If you happen to be at the park on Wednesday stop by and thank a veteran for their service.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Harrell is currently being held without bond in Washington County Jail on new charges of...
Man arrested on felony drug charges
A Crestview man was killed after being hit by a truck Saturday, according to Florida Highway...
FHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash
Two critically injured, one seriously injured in Calhoun County crash
Two critically injured, one seriously injured in Calhoun County crash
The driver of a car was seriously injured after crashing with a tractor trailer that had...
One person seriously injured, I-10 blocked for several hours following tractor trailer crash

Latest News

According to Sheriff Tate, the incident happened at a Bonifay gas station.
Officer-involved shooting in Bonifay
Our favorite local historian, Bill Hudson, takes us back in time.
Time Travel Tuesday
Our favorite local historian, Bill Hudson, takes us back in time.
Time Travel Tuesday
“Thunder Beach has been a topic of conversation around the community for several months."
PCB Tourist Development Council Helping Fund Thunder Beach