Sun and clouds today, rain for tomorrow

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite upper-level clouds increasing in our skies overnight. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day today.

Temperatures are cool out the door this morning. Most are getting started in the mid 50s. Reach for the jacket to start your day as we’ll take a little time to warm up in the filtered sunshine and most of the morning drive will have a cool feel.

We’ll still get some warmth by lunch. So be sure you can shed that outer layer later today. Highs today reach the low 80s this afternoon.

An area of low pressure, non-tropical, develops out of the Western Gulf today and moves across the Northern Gulf Coast tonight into Wednesday. We’ll likely see showers and some thunderstorms moving in by the second half of the day on Wednesday. Light rain at first, becoming heavier into the late day, with thunderstorms possible into Wednesday night. Heavy rains are possible with 2-4″ of rain expected, higher amounts toward the coast, especially if we get stronger storms to develop.

Winds will turn breezy on Wednesday and depending on how close the warm front associated with the low lifts toward the coast, there’s a possibility of severe storms. The closer the warm front gets to the coast, the breezier the winds, and the higher risk for a few spin-up waterspouts or tornadoes to form near the coast.

Showers and storms pull out east through Thursday morning with the tail end of the frontal system lingering through the end of the week creating a scattered shower or storm chance for the Northeastern Gulf Coast. But we’ll generally see drier weather than rain through Thursday and Friday.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with cool temperatures in the morning warming into the mid 70s this afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has clouds increasing tomorrow with seasonal highs in the low 80s and rain becoming likely on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.