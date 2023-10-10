Upcoming fundraiser to raise money for student scholarships in Okaloosa

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - To help students get ahead, the Okaloosa Public Schools Foundation will be hosting an event to raise funds for scholarships and other programs.

The 3rd Annual BBQ and Bingo event will be on Tuesday, October 24, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Clubhouse Grill at 1955 Lewis Turner Blvd, Fort Walton Beach. Tickets are $30 per person.

The Okaloosa Public Schools Foundation is a non-profit organization aimed to help all students get equal opportunities and excel in education. Funds raised at the BBQ and Bingo event will go to the Take Stock in Children scholarship program, which provides two-year college scholarships and one-on-one mentoring for 60 academically deserving high school students from low-income families.

”We know that kids have to be helped to reach their full potential and if a student is in the eighth grade and may not have all the resources to be as successful as we know they can be, we want to help,” Steve Horton, Deputy Superintendent at the Okaloosa County School District, said. “And so, raising funds to purchase scholarships for them and providing one-on-one mentors for them to meet with them while they’re in high school is so important for their development overall.”

In a release from the Okaloosa County School District, it stated “the funds raised are matched dollar for dollar by the Florida Prepaid Scholarship Program, doubling the impact of any local contribution. "

The release went on to say the Foundation would like to increase the number of scholarship recipients to100 students over the next five years.

To learn how to purchase tickets to the fundraiser, contact the Okaloosa County School District by calling (850) 833-5879.

