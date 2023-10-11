Bay County students named National Merit Scholarship Semi-finalists

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay District Schools board meetings are common occurrences, but a highlight from Tuesday’s meeting

was the celebration of an uncommon achievement.

“There are great students across our county, and we had five semifinalists recognized today, district-wide, so I know that other principals are feeling that same sense of pride as I do,” said Todd Mitchell, Principal at Rutherford High School.

Five students across three different Bay County Schools were recognized as National Merit Scholarship Semi-finalists.

The honor is given to less than one percent of high school students nationwide.

“It really meant a lot, you know, to be a part of a really small number,” said Rutherford senior Abdullah Mubarak.

Two of the five Bay County students attend Rutherford.

They say the school and the support they receive from teachers and employees has helped them get to this point in their academic careers.

“Whatever success I have, a lot of it comes from them, and I hope they’re appreciated as well,” Mubarak said.

One of the students even attended Rutherford Middle School.

“Having six years with Rutherford, it’s really an honor for me to represent them,” said Rutherford senior Ben Nguyen.

They say support from their families is equally as important as any of the work they put in themselves.

“My grandparents have always been encouraging me to get good grades, so without them, I probably wouldn’t be here right now,” Nguyen said.

The five Bay County semi-finalists are Mubarak and Nguyen from Rutherford, Jezreel Hinson and Kayli Zimmerman from Bay High, and Dawson Asiatico from Mosley High.

They will now enter the next round as they hope to become National Merit Scholarship Finalists.

