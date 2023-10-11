Bay County uses the arts to heal after Hurricane Michael

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Determination and a grassroots movement are bringing the arts back into Bay County after Hurricane Michael devastated the area five years ago.

“I feel like the arts in Bay County are thriving,” Vice President of Kaleidoscope Theatre Hillary McAlinden said. “You just have to look really hard right now.”

The theatre was forced to close shop after Hurricane Michael. The crew was forced to work on a new vision to get the theater in working order again. It finally reopened in June 2023.

“I believe everyone should be able to see live performing arts,” McAlinden said.

Preserving performing arts isn’t the only thing the art community is focused on doing. The public can also see colorful murals in Panama City.

“We want the arts to be accessible by everyone in our community regardless of socio-economic status, or where you live,” Bay Arts Alliance Executive Director Jayson Kretzer said.

Artists are given a unique canvas to showcase their work as buildings downtown get rebuilt.

“I love seeing the art because I love seeing people taking photos in front of it,” Eric Darnell, a member of History Class Brewing Company’s marketing team, said. “It puts smiles on people’s faces. It’s wonderful to see art out in the open like this, and it’s a wonderful addition to downtown.”

The Panama City Center for the Arts on Harrison Avenue is also a hub for artists to showcase their work. Volunteers and staff opened the doors again within two weeks of the storm.

“Right after the storm, we were so excited to get back and get back to work,” Kretzer said. “We reactivated the Center of the Arts with the help of the City of Panama City.”

It’s all about turning a vision into a reality.

“Our goal is to not just make people want to come visit, but to bring people here who want to move and live here, raise families, and help add to this vibrant community that we have,” Kretzer said.

A brand-new movie theater recently opened on 23rd St. in Panama City after two of the large movie theaters were damaged beyond repair. We continue to see arts and entertainment venues coming back.

However, there’s still some work to be done. The Marina Civic Center and Martin Theatre still have not reopened.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.