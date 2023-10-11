Carson Hawk is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the past four years Carson has been a part of the Seahawks varsity squad, playing the role of quarterback or what’s commonly referred to as “the big man on campus.”

“I like being the man on the field, I like being the guy with the game in his hands. In-game, it’s got to be that first touchdown feeling for sure. Throwing that first touchdown, here the crowd get hype is great.” Carson Hawk said.

“Competitor. He’s not scared, he’s going to go out there and give it his all.”

And the competitiveness isn’t only reserved for game days. He takes it into practice as well, to make sure all the underclassmen are learning to prepare and play the game the right way.

“Just leading by example mostly, where it’s practice or a game, just showing them, every rep counts, everything matters. This is my last year, you know, I’m going hard all the time but not to take things for granted for sure,” said Hawk.

“Constant growth has been his biggest thing. He understands what we’re trying to do with the offense. It doesn’t always have to come from the coach. He’s able to do that on the field, it’s like having a coach on the field.” said Phil Tisa, South Walton’s Head Football Coach.

100% grasp of the game plan, 100% grasp of his school work, 100% grasp on how to live life fully committed

“I love football but also just knowing that I have other options in life and knowing that what I do in the classroom can transfer over to the field. Just putting hard work into everything I do in life, everything I do in life is 100%.” Hawk said.

Making sure he does the work and puts dedication into all aspects of his life is the reason why Coach Tisa thinks Carson can and will succeed at the next level.

“I think he can succeed at the next level and I think it’s just because of his determination, it’s what he wants to do and if that’s what he wants to do, he’s going to put his mind to it and he’s not going to give up until he gets it.” Coach Tisa said.

Now, Carson doesn’t have any college plans solidified yet but he knows the game will be a part of them when he does.

“I just love the game and everything the games given me and I just want to give back to the game ya know.”

