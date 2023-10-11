Christians United For Israel encourages support for the country

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If seeing recent imagery out of Israel has made an impact on you, you might relate to a group that meets weekly to learn more about the country.

“Brings tears to my eyes,” said Charlene Hodge, who has spent the last six years attending the Christians United For Israel, or CUFI group that meets Tuesdays at North Star Church on Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach.

She says the last meeting felt different.

“It’s kind of like if you went home for a funeral. This is my CUFI family, and I needed to be here tonight to help them pray for Israel,” Charlene added.

She says she’s learned a lot about Israel over the years in this group and will now not be able to experience it firsthand as planned.

“We were supposed to take a trip to Israel. Pam and I were leading our first trip. We’ve been there several times and we had 31 people from our community that was planning to go leave out this upcoming weekend and go. And of course, that trip has now been canceled,” said group leader Larry Perry.

Part of the group’s prayers center around people in Israel currently.

“We have friends that are in Israel, both North and South and central Israel, and we’re getting reports from them on a nightly basis just to check on them and make sure that they’re OK,” Larry said.

He and his wife Pam lead the group.

Larry is a Messianic Jew, meaning he believes Jesus Christ is the Messiah.

Many Jewish people see Christ as a teacher.

While their personal beliefs are different, their support is the same.

“We all as Christians, no matter what denomination we are, we need to pray for the Jewish people,” said group member Pam Igraham.

Charlene says Israel also helps America.

“I know if there’s fires and floods and Israel’s a lot of times the first one there to help. They’ve been to America when we had hurricanes and floods and things,” Charlene said.

She says they came to the aid when her daughter experienced a hurricane in Texas.

Now, Israel is experiencing hardship of their own.

Larry says the attacks aren’t ceasing.

“Right now, the entire Jewish state is at risk. The Iranians are now firing in rockets from Syria. The Hezbollah, who is backed by the Iranians, are firing in rockets from Lebanon. And, of course, we’ve seen the atrocities that occurred with Hamas out of the Gaza Strip,” Larry explains.

“The most important thing that people can do right now to help Israel is to be on social media and say, ‘I support Israel’ with Israeli flag or a scripture or something of that sort and just to let people know where they stand,” Pam encourages.

She says CUFI has more than 10 million members across the country, but they need more.

She encourages you to join them.

