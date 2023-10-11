The future of the Humane Society of Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Finding a home for homeless animals has been a mission of the Humane Society of Bay County since it first opened a shelter in the 1980s.

In the 90′s, the shelter seemingly found its forever home in a dome. The oddly shaped building is located behind the Panama City Police Department.

The organization served as the only no-kill shelter in Bay County since 2006, until Hurricane Michael changed everything.

The storm left the shelter damaged but not destroyed. The President of the Humane Society, Mary Gauden, said she remembers it well when other rescue organizations like the ASPCA stepped in to help when numerous animals were displaced after the storm.

“They came in and used our location as the central hub for rescue effort[s], and then we never closed,” Gauden said.

But staying open proved difficult.

“The dome itself was always very difficult to sustain even prior to Hurricane Michael. Then, when Hurricane Michael happened, the damage that happened to the dome was pretty substantial. But we were able to essentially patch it up and keep it open for as long as we could,” Gauden said.

Following the storm survivors were struggling and donations to the shelter were dropping.

“People didn’t have the money. Everybody was going through the same thing. They lost homes, they lost businesses, so donations dropped significantly,” Gauden said.

Then the pandemic dropped another bomb.

“Once COVID hit and everything went into lockdown, there was no money. We had 8 adoptions in the month of February of 2020. That was it,” Gauden said.

In April 2020, the Humane Society leaders made the call to close the doors of the shelter temporarily, stating they would reopen when they had enough funding. Today, three-and-a-half years later the shelter remains closed.

“We have to make sure that we have you know we have the means to be able to come back and be able to stay open,” Gauden said.

Gauden said they do have plans for a rebuild, but said reopening the dome is out of the question.

“The plans for the rebuild to get a new shelter back open. We want to be able to expand our current capacity as well. So we do want to bring in a bigger shelter than what we currently have,” Gauden said.

Gauden added that there are plans in the works.

“We are just we’re I guess you could say the initial type stages,” Gauden said.

The question is when will the shelter reopen?

“We have got a couple of contractors who are going to provide us some quotes. We have got a couple of engineers that are also submitting conceptuals of course. Once we have a bid on essentially everything then we can make our decision on who we want to move forward with. Sign our contracts and get that in place,” Gauden said.

Gauden tells us there are no plans she can show us at this time and does not have a timeline for when the shelter will come back.

“It is all going to depend on how quickly we can raise funds and I don’t have a ballpark on that until you get into the grand process,” Gauden said.

Until then Bay County remains without a no-kill shelter. Which saddens local animal lovers like Peggy Wilson, a former Humane Society volunteer.

“Unfortunately, there is a huge demand for a no-kill shelter, but again it’s really, really really hard to get that because you got to have the people and funding to take care of it,” Wilson said.

According to data from surrounding shelters, the number of animals being put down has increased in our area over the last two years. While across the state, data shows a decreasing trend in euthanizations during that time.

Percentage of Animals Euthanized in Bay County and Florida. (WJHG)

“We have a lot more animals running around or unfortunately picked up by animal control and have the inevitable happen,” Wilson said.

But there is hope, after the hurricane, many grassroots rescues have stepped up.

“If it wasn’t for our rescues, these rescues work day and night and worked so hard to get these pets into forever homes,” Wilson said.

With no end in sight, time will tell if and when the Humane Society will once again house homeless pets in Bay County.

Currently, the only sign of the Humane Society is its thrift store, which reopened in the fall of 2020 after the shelter closed.

