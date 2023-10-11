Local churches 5 years after Hurricane Michael

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s easy to feel like hope is lost after a disaster such as Michael especially when you see dozens of churches damaged, steeples torn off and sanctuaries caved in.

But broken buildings didn’t break the spirit and faith of our community.

Well, the last five years we’ve learned number one to be incredibly patient, said Hiland Park Baptist Pastor Dr. Steven Kyle.

Patience, prayer and a whole lot of faith. Things many churches have relied on while recovering from Hurricane Michael.

Now, 5 years after church walls came tumbling down many church sanctuaries have been rebuilt..

“It’s really remarkable to think how far the community and our congregation have come in 5 years,” said First Methodist Panama City, Dr. Jeremy Pridgeon.

“Our focus on what genuinely matters has changed as well,” said Dr. Kyle.

“It’s not about things and it’s not about buildings, even though we’re in this beautiful building and we’re thankful to God for it because it’s a place where thousands get together each week, but it’s it helped us understand it’s not about the building, it’s not about stuff, it’s about people.”

A sentiment, even those still waiting to move into a new building share.

“I’d say the storm and the pandemic have made this group tighter,” said St. Andrew Baptist Associate Pastor Music & Worship Doug White.

Instead of the melodious sounds of a choir wafting through the rafters at St. Andrew Baptist, the sounds of construction are what you hear now.

Still, members say they walk by faith and not by sight.

“Right off the bat, we realized that this is a building that houses the activities of the family of God,” said White. “But the church is not a building it’s the people. They’re the ones that are coming to the forefront, continuing to minister to this community, I’m just glad to be a part of it.”

Pastors told us the very same thing 5 years ago right after the storm. Having a beautiful building in which to worship is one thing. Having a congregation willing to help neighbors is everything.

“Even though we’re still recovering, and it’s gonna be a while,” said White. “We’re gonna help people who’re going through the same thing. We know what they’re “With all the churches in the community being damaged significantly we were able to open our church up and our gymnasium and our youth room to other churches,” said First Methodist of Panama City Associate Pastor Carl Fountain. “Family of God Baptist Church worshipped here. We had First Presbyterian downtown who worshipped here, as well as another non-denominational church. We didn’t have a whole lot left to function out of, but what we had we wanted to share with the community.”

5 years later churches continue to look beyond denominational titles and work together.

“As the word declares, that what the enemy meant for bad, you know he can make good.

He’s shown that in our congregation, in our community, not only in our church but with many others as well,” said Fountain.

Because of Hurricane Michael local churches have been able to prepare for future generations.

“We had the opportunity to rethink what it would mean to go into the future, said Dr. Pridgeon.

“We’re making hundred-year decisions. There will be future generations that gather in this space to worship, praise God, to come with their families to sing, pray, all of the things that we do here.”

“Some people may not understand this,” said Dr. Kyle. “But over the 80-year history of this church, one of the best things that has ever happened to our church was a category 5 hurricane. Now I wouldn’t have said that 5 years ago.”

And while there are constant reminders of what we went through, there are other reminders of how far we’ve come, and who has helped every step of the way.

