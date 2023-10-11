Lynn Haven Police Department starting new chapter five years after Hurricane Michael

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Looking at the City of Lynn Haven today, it is hard to believe the area was decimated after being struck by the category five storm Hurricane Michael in 2018.

One of the many buildings that was ripped to shreds was the Lynn Haven Police Department. Police Chief Ricky Ramie, along with fellow officers and their families, were there sheltering in the building when the storm hit. He said now five years later, he can think back on those events without getting emotional because now his focus is on the future.

“We’re much further along than I thought we ever would be, but we’re not there yet,” Ramie said. “To know where we are now, and to know where we were just five years ago... it’s a miracle.”

Ramie said even now when a storm rolls through, he and his family and team can’t help but think back to the night when everything came crashing down around them.

“Where everyone was sleeping, it was like the walls were breathing inside the- it used to be the sanctuary of a church. We had to rush and get everyone out of the sanctuary and then, I’d say probably about 15 minutes after that happened, the entire side of that building just collapsed,” he said.

Ramie said just before Hurricane Michael hit, first responders began to realize the task that would await them in the aftermath.

“We started spreading the message ‘if you’re going to stay, write your social security number on your arm with a sharpie. Because once it got that close- we knew it was going to be rough. We knew it was going to be bad,” Ramie said.

Once the storm had passed, NewsChannel 7 crews were there, and not much was left of the police station where they were sheltered.

“Michael shredded that building like it was nothing.” Ramie remembered. “The majority of us were in that building when it crashed in around us. We still talk about it periodically, but I will say when we get storms or high winds, especially being in these temporary facilities, it gets nerve wracking.”

Since the storm, the police department was moved into temporary buildings until the new, hurricane-resistant department building could be built and completed. Despite the traumatic experience, Ramie said the city of Lynn Haven has bounced back and, as a whole, is determined to build back better than before.

“There’s been a lot of healing that has taken place. Not only with individuals, including myself, but I would have to also look at the progress of this city. Look at the buildings, the ballparks, the rebuild, which just gives you so much positivity,” Ramie said. “What I have realized is the further we get from Hurricane Michael, the stronger we become.”

Ramie said the Lynn Haven community will use that strength to keep moving forward.

