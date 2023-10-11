Man tries to kill his 90-year-old wife to end her suffering, police say

Kentucky police say Seymour Taffler, 96, has been arrested for attempting to kill his wife. (Source: WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky police are investigating an attempted murder between a husband and wife in Madison County.

According to the Berea Police Department, Seymour Taffler, 96, was caught trying to kill his 90-year-old wife last Friday.

Police said he told them he was trying to end her suffering as she has been living with dementia.

Taffler also reportedly told police that he was planning on taking his own life.

Officers said the incident started when they were called to a home regarding a possible domestic violence situation. When they arrived, the couple’s daughter told them that her father had just “snapped.”

She told the police that she wasn’t completely sure what happened, but she found her father standing over her mother, Elaine Taffler, while attempting to smother her.

Two caregivers at the home also told police that Seymour Taffler was trying to smother the woman for about 20 minutes.

Seymour Taffler told officers that he did try to smother his wife because they do not have long to live and she told him that she was ready to die, police said.

The 96-year-old was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Elaine Taffler was taken to the hospital after the incident, but her condition wasn’t immediately shared.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Harrell is currently being held without bond in Washington County Jail on new charges of...
Man arrested on felony drug charges
A Crestview man was killed after being hit by a truck Saturday, according to Florida Highway...
FHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash
Two critically injured, one seriously injured in Calhoun County crash
Two critically injured, one seriously injured in Calhoun County crash
The driver of a car was seriously injured after crashing with a tractor trailer that had...
One person seriously injured, I-10 blocked for several hours following tractor trailer crash

Latest News

People 21 and up could soon be able to enjoy alcoholic beverages freely in specific parts of...
Panama City Commissioners consider open container ordinance
FILE - Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg appears during his...
Fraud trial: Trump acknowledged penthouse size at 11,000 square feet, not 30,000 he later claimed
The grand-opening of the new building was held Tuesday morning.
New city buildings open in Lynn Haven
The potential for heavy rain returns to the panhandle on Wednesday.
Tuesday Evening Forecast