Mexico Beach five years after Hurricane Michael

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been five years since Hurricane Michael hit the Panhandle. The category five storm made landfall in Mexico Beach.

It’s hard to imagine for Traci Gaddis it’s been five years.

“Horrible and you just waited, and you could literally feel it hit,” said Gaddis.

Traci, eight of her family members and four dogs rode out Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach. Riding it out in a cramped space near the ceiling of their warehouse as the water started to rise.

“My grandson screamed we’re all going to die, we’re all going to die which just pierced my heart. and I said to him, no we’re not in the name of Jesus, amen.”

It’s taken a lot of prayers and faith to get them to where they are today. A similar story for hundreds of Mexico Beach residents. The storm destroyed much of quiet beach community. City officials say about 85 percent of the city’s homes were damaged.

Five years later, it’s a much difference sight.

”You know Mexico Beach, a lot of that side of the road were the little old little beach houses and now they’re big, they’re beautiful. That’s kind of neat seeing that. Different designs,” said Gaddis.

Just down the road from Traci, Al Cathey is running things at his hardware store.

”I never thought mother nature could do so much damage in three hours,” said Cathey.

He was the mayor when Michael hit, and for a guy in the business of building, seeing the city build back so quickly even took him by surprise.

“Today, who would’ve thought in almost five years that Mexico Beach would look like it does today. We look new, we look brighter, we look like we’re healthy,” said Cathey.

For the past five years, locals have been making it their business to make sure Mexico Beach is built back better. But some say the next step is more business.

“We need more businesses. Disappointed that we don’t have more,” said Cathey.

You can find places scattered down Hwy. 98. A few restaurants, hotels and stores. But longtime locals like Al and Traci say it’s not enough.

”We are still lacking a grocery store, we are still lacking restaurants, but it’s a slow process,” said Cathey.

“We need food places. You need to be able to go somewhere on Mexico Beach,” said Gaddis.

So what’s the hold up? Cathey says it’s a number of factors.

“When you’re a mom and pop, you don’t have corporate América to support you. So there’s some of those business owners that are trying to decide if there’s a customer base to support their business,” said Cathey.

Although there’s work to be done, it’s brighter days for Mexico Beach. Especially when you remember the darkest times.

“I’ll just look up and it will hit me that it’s like hallowed ground because that’s where we were saved from the hurricane,” said Gaddis as she looked at the spot where they rode out the hurricane.

