New city buildings open in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday is the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael hitting Bay County.

How fitting, then, that one local city debuted brand-new government buildings that were greatly needed after previous buildings were affected by the storm.

Lynn Haven’s previous city hall was severely damaged by Michael in 2018.

The devastation left much of the city’s operations working out of trailers.

Tuesday marked the end of that, as the city held a much-anticipated grand opening.

Residents and officials from all over Northwest Florida were in attendance for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The event recognized the completion of the new city hall, police department, Emergency Operations Center, and chamber, which are all housed under the same roof.

Mayor Jesse Nelson says that the new building represents a small silver lining that came along with Hurricane Michael’s damage.

“It’s a great sense of relief. A lot of work and effort went into building our city hall. It also just shows us, with this new building, that no matter what catastrophes we go through, no matter what circumstances we experience, whether it’s a natural disaster, or even a personal disaster, that we can always rebuild and we can be better than what we were before. We are greater together,” Nelson said.

City officials reiterated Tuesday their excitement that residents of Lynn Haven now have one central building to go to for all of their city needs and concerns.

