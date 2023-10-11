Nightmare on the Bay Holiday Concert

Nightmare on the Bay Preview
By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Symphony Orchestra is hosting a special holiday concert this month. “Nightmare on the Bay-Jack Sparrow Meets Darth Vader” will be taking place on October 28.

There will be two show times, the first show will be at 6:00 p.m. the second show will start at 8:30 p.m.

The concert will be taking place at the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center which is on the campus of Mosley High School.

The event will feature the battle of batons, the sword and saber, and you will want to see who wins in the end.

Panama City Symphony Conductor Dr. Sergey Bogza will be dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow and will be battling a guest conductor dressed as Darth Vader as they each conduct the 65-piece orchestra performing several classics and popular favorites.

Dr. Bogza said the concert is a full immersion experience from the parking lot, to the lobby and then of course to the stage.

For more information about the concert or to buy tickets to the event click here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrell is currently being held without bond in Washington County Jail on new charges of...
Man arrested on felony drug charges
His next of kin have been notified.
Suspect identified in Bonifay officer-involved shooting
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
“Thunder Beach has been a topic of conversation around the community for several months."
PCB Tourist Development Council Helping Fund Thunder Beach
The county has previously purchased multiple parcels on both sides of the property, so now it...
Walton County Commissioners approve purchase of beachfront property

Latest News

Political Science Expert Talks U.S. Response to Attacks on Israel
Christians United For Israel encourages support for the country
Students were reportedly on both buses.
Bus crash outside of Bozeman School, students injured
Most of Tyndall Air Force base construction has taken off within the last year
Tyndall five years after Hurricane Michael
Humane Society of Bay County Dome Shelter.
The future of the Humane Society of Bay County