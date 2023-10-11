Nightmare on the Bay Holiday Concert

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Symphony Orchestra is hosting a special holiday concert this month. “Nightmare on the Bay-Jack Sparrow Meets Darth Vader” will be taking place on October 28.

There will be two show times, the first show will be at 6:00 p.m. the second show will start at 8:30 p.m.

The concert will be taking place at the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center which is on the campus of Mosley High School.

The event will feature the battle of batons, the sword and saber, and you will want to see who wins in the end.

Panama City Symphony Conductor Dr. Sergey Bogza will be dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow and will be battling a guest conductor dressed as Darth Vader as they each conduct the 65-piece orchestra performing several classics and popular favorites.

Dr. Bogza said the concert is a full immersion experience from the parking lot, to the lobby and then of course to the stage.

For more information about the concert or to buy tickets to the event click here.

