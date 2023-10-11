Panama City Commissioners consider open container ordinance

People may soon be able to "sip and stroll" in parts of Downtown Panama City.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People may soon be able to sip and stroll in parts of Downtown Panama City.

The Downtown Improvement Board presented an open container ordinance to city commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting.

It would give people 21 and up the opportunity to drink alcohol in designated parts of Downtown Panama City.

Commissioners said it would make the area more welcoming and boost the economy.

”I would say it’s just another part of the downtown thriving, growing, and being a more friendly and welcoming environment,” Panama City Commissioner Jenna Haligas said. “Especially now with all the walkability that we’re adding. [They’re] benches and places to socialize. It just makes it a more welcoming environment.”

Commissioners hope to vote on the ordinance by the end of November.

