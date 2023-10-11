Panama City Commissioners pursuing alternate ways of funding for MLK Rec Center, Martin Theatre

Martin Luther King Jr Recreational Center project experiences delays due to FEMA EHP review,...
Martin Luther King Jr Recreational Center project experiences delays due to FEMA EHP review, according to officials.(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The MLK Rec Center and Martin Theatre are still in need of funding five years after Hurricane Michael. However, local residents are seeing a silver lining.

Commissioners hired a consultant and tax attorney who will help them seek new market tax credits. The credits would be applied to the MLK Rec Center and the Martin Theatre. They’re administered through the Department of the Treasury. The credits are intended to provide economic relief to financially distressed communities.

City officials said they hope the tax credits cover about 20 percent of each project. They also said the MLK Rec Center is a higher priority than the Martin Theatre.

“The MLK Rec Center is located in a low-to-moderate income neighborhood,” Panama City Commissioner Janice Lucas said. “That’s where many banks have special projects and funding for low-to-moderate income neighborhoods. It’s an underserved area. When you look at the demographics of the census tract around the MLK Rec Center, it’s a needy area in terms of demographics. So, that makes it a higher priority for new market tax credits.”

NewsChannel 7 was told the MLK Rec Center costs around $20 million. The Martin Theatre costs around $30 million.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Harrell is currently being held without bond in Washington County Jail on new charges of...
Man arrested on felony drug charges
A Crestview man was killed after being hit by a truck Saturday, according to Florida Highway...
FHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash
Two critically injured, one seriously injured in Calhoun County crash
Two critically injured, one seriously injured in Calhoun County crash
The driver of a car was seriously injured after crashing with a tractor trailer that had...
One person seriously injured, I-10 blocked for several hours following tractor trailer crash

Latest News

The county has previously purchased multiple parcels on both sides of the property, so now it...
Walton County Commissioners approve purchase of beachfront property
Panama City's nearly century-old clock is back in action after undergoing repairs.
Panama City rededicates historic clock on 5-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael
The students were honored at Tuesday's BDS meeting.
Bay County students named National Merit Scholarship Semi-finalists
Mexico Beach
Mexico Beach five years after Hurricane Michael