Panama City Commissioners pursuing alternate ways of funding for MLK Rec Center, Martin Theatre

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The MLK Rec Center and Martin Theatre are still in need of funding five years after Hurricane Michael. However, local residents are seeing a silver lining.

Commissioners hired a consultant and tax attorney who will help them seek new market tax credits. The credits would be applied to the MLK Rec Center and the Martin Theatre. They’re administered through the Department of the Treasury. The credits are intended to provide economic relief to financially distressed communities.

City officials said they hope the tax credits cover about 20 percent of each project. They also said the MLK Rec Center is a higher priority than the Martin Theatre.

“The MLK Rec Center is located in a low-to-moderate income neighborhood,” Panama City Commissioner Janice Lucas said. “That’s where many banks have special projects and funding for low-to-moderate income neighborhoods. It’s an underserved area. When you look at the demographics of the census tract around the MLK Rec Center, it’s a needy area in terms of demographics. So, that makes it a higher priority for new market tax credits.”

NewsChannel 7 was told the MLK Rec Center costs around $20 million. The Martin Theatre costs around $30 million.

