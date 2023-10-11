Rain and wind on the way for NWFL

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning on satellite and radar with cloudy skies and some light showers across the Wiregrass. We’ll see some spotty activity this morning, but a better chance at rain for most of NWFL by the afternoon and especially tonight. Go ahead and grab the umbrellas this morning before heading out. Not for any nuisance rain chance we have for this morning, but in anticipation for a wetter drive home from work or school today.

Otherwise, it’s mild with temperatures in the upper 60s this morning. Make sure the rain jacket is light and comfortable if that’s you choice of rain gear for the day. Temperatures only warm into the mid 70s this afternoon and with light showers picking up, a light rain jacket wouldn’t be a bad choice.

An area of low pressure and warm front are moving out of the Southwestern Gulf today toward the Northern Gulf Coast today. Light showers are anticipated to pick up in the afternoon off the warm front but as the low nears later today and into tonight the rains may become heavier, especially for the coast.

Some thunderstorms are possible tonight on the coast, especially for Gulf and Franklin Counties, those closest to the front and low as it slides by to our south in the Gulf tonight. A Wind Advisory will go into effect for tonight for coastal locations as winds may ramp up to 15-25 with gusts as high as 40mph. Be sure to secure any Halloween decorations in the yard today before the winds pick up into the evening.

A severe storm can’t be ruled out but appears to be an isolated chance around the Gulf and Franklin County coasts for the possibility of waterspouts or a brief weak tornado tonight.

Showers and storms pull out east through Thursday morning with the tail end of the frontal system lingering through the end of the week creating a spotty shower chance. But you’ll be hard pressed to find one and mostly cloudy skies on Thursday turn partly cloudy on Friday.

A cold front arrives on Saturday, but more likely to pass through dry Saturday morning or only create a light passing shower. Temperatures start to cool off Saturday evening after we still wind up with low to mid 80s Saturday afternoon with less humidity. It’s back to the chillier 50s by Sunday morning for church with highs only in the mid 70s under sunny skies to finish off the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, cloudy skies with rain chances increasing throughout the day, becoming likely by midday or into the afternoon. Highs today reach the mid 70s. Winds pick up tonight, especially along the coast with 15-25mph sustained winds and gusts possibly up to 40mph. Your 7 Day Forecast has only a few spotty rain chances for Thursday through Saturday with another cool down on the way for the late weekend.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.