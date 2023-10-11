Shelter Spotlight featuring Victor the kitten
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Oct. 11 edition of NewsChannel 7′s ‘Shelter Spotlight,’ we featured a four-month-old female kitten named Victor.
If you’re interested in adopting Victor or another animal, you can call 850-767-3333. Tune in every Wednesday at 11 a.m. for a new edition of Shelter Spotlight on NewsChannel 7 Today.
If you adopt a pet this month, you will also receive a Halloween t-shirt. You can also purchase one for $15.
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.