Shelter Spotlight featuring Victor the kitten

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Oct. 11 edition of NewsChannel 7′s ‘Shelter Spotlight,’ we featured a four-month-old female kitten named Victor.

If you’re interested in adopting Victor or another animal, you can call 850-767-3333. Tune in every Wednesday at 11 a.m. for a new edition of Shelter Spotlight on NewsChannel 7 Today.

If you adopt a pet this month, you will also receive a Halloween t-shirt. You can also purchase one for $15.

If you adopt a pet from Bay County Animal Services this month, you'll get a Halloween t-shirt.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.